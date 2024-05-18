Taxis operating illegally blame huge backlogs in issuing of licenses

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Gauteng Transport MEC Kedibone Diale-Tlabela says the huge backlogs in the issuing of taxi operating licenses is contributing to many taxis operating illegally.

She says there’s a reliance on the National Transport department to produce operating licenses.

Challenges relating to operating licenses have resulted in clashes between taxi organizations with the recent example being that between NANDUWE and WATA in Soweto.

The Transport MEC says a technical working group comprising officials from her department, the taxi industry and municipalities has been set up.

“One of the challenges that is facing our operating licensing is the non-existence of a regulatory in municipalities which before we/would issue out operating licenses. And these taxi associations are always struggling with that. And that contributes highly towards the backlog that we are faced with. The minister committed herself to assisting us because part of the process is our dependency on the national system,” says Diale-Tlabela.