Taxi council SANTACO in the Western Cape says it will not take part in Monday’s planned shutdown by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) to protest against load shedding and to demand the resignation of President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Western Cape Chairperson Mandla Hermanus says taxis in the province will be running on Monday, although their members support the concerns of the EFF.

“As SANTACO we will not be participating, even though we fully support the initiative and we understand the concerns that are being highlighted by the EFF and we support the demands that they are making.”

Meanwhile, Police Minister Bheki Cele has warned against spreading messages of fear and intimidation on social media platforms, in the lead-up to the national shutdown, saying inciting violence is a criminal offence.

Speaking during a post-Cabinet media briefing Cele said: “We also want to caution against spreading messages of fear, intimidation and inflammatory statements that could incite violence. This is a criminal offence. We are aware of many social media accounts, claiming that thousands of followers are being mobilised to support the protests and we want to encourage our people not to believe everything they read on social media. We will act swiftly and decisively against any threats of disruption.”