KZN Police Commissioner meets with taxi operators over permits

KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi has again met with disgruntled taxi operators and representatives from the provincial Transport Department. This is as efforts continue to iron out disputes over the impounding of taxis without operating permits due to delays in the issuing of permits.

Last month, Mkhwanazi stepped in to diffuse tensions after frustrated taxi operators blockaded the N2 on the South Coast and the N3 at Durban, just days before the elections.

After the meeting in Durban today, Mkhwanazi says he wants to maintain peace in the province.

“And their concern is that why will the KZN enforcement treat them differently than how they are being treated in Gauteng. For instance, how they are being treated in the Eastern Cape. So, based on that, it gives me an obligation then to engage at a national level with the cluster so that the entire cluster get to understand that this problem, that we are seeing in KZN, is not only a KZN problem. It’s a problem that maybe the enforcement in other provinces are contributing to.”