Taxi owners volunteer to bury Mthatha fire victims

The Border Taxi Association and people from various businesses in and around Mthatha have joined hands to commit to assisting in the burial of the Makeleni kids who perished in the fire at Sibangweni village, outside Mthatha, Eastern Cape.

Two kids between four and seven years died, while a nine-year-old managed to escape the blaze unhurt. Their 22-year-old mother was not home during the ordeal.

The community has been calling for assistance for the burial of the deceased. These kids were left alone and unattended when the house caught fire.

“I could feel that something like smoke was suffocating me and I woke up, I saw a fire surrounding the kids, I tried to pull the little ones from the fire, but I failed to do that because the fire was blazing faster. I tried to get water so that I could stop the fire, but it again overpowered me until the community came and tried to stop the fire. It was too late both kids had just died,” says the nine-year-old survivor.

The bereaved mother, Anelisa Makeleni is still shocked by the death of her two kids.

“I am very devastated but at least now that there are people that are praying and helping us – it’s much better. My kids will be laid to rest with dignity.”

“I was expecting a lot from these kids. I named the first one Zenakhane, there was a reason behind that because I could see that he was the one who would unite and bring change to the community. And the other one, I named her as Alive the only daughter — they were always together but God has decided to take both of them,” says Makeleni.

The intervention of the business sector and taxi owners to bury the two minors has made a huge difference for the family.

“As the family we are grateful these people came here to give us hope, the burden is off our shoulders now because the community, business people, and taxi association have come to our rescue – we are quite sure that funeral arrangements will go according to our will, these kids will definitely be buried with dignity, we are grateful to all those who have extended their hands,” says the family spokesperson Novusile Makeleni.

The Border Alliance Taxi Association Chairperson in Mthatha, Simphiwe Qhinga says the industry has a responsibility to help needy communities.

As a taxi industry, we need to support our communities if they have a problem, we need to assist because our business depends on them or our communities, so when they have a problem we have a responsibility to help them because we have bishops amongst ourselves we must pray for them and provide any support during difficult times,” says Qhinga.

Sibangweni village local chief Velile Nombengula applauds the business sector for its intervention.

“Indeed we are very happy and grateful that the business sector and the taxi industry have contributed immensely to the course in terms of the burial of these kids, a lot of businesses have contributed, some have donated coffins and some have committed to bring tents and sound systems.”

The two kids will be laid to rest on Tuesday at Sibangweni village outside Mthatha.