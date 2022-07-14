Taxi fares are set to increase in most parts of Gauteng on Friday. The United Taxi Association Front (UTAF) has also threatened a provincial shutdown should government fail to resolve the taxi industry’s challenges within 21 days.

The association made the announcement during a briefing in Fourways. It was joined by its mother body, the National Taxi Alliance (NTA).

Gauteng commuters in parts of the West Rand and Johannesburg central will see a spike in taxi fares. UTAF says an increase is always the last resort. But the industry can no longer absorb the cost of rising petrol prices and daily running costs. It’s pointed out that the industry is still recovering from the effects of the pandemic.

The association and the NTA delayed effecting an increase and embarking on a shutdown pending talks with government stakeholders. These talks have now deadlocked.

In the video below, United Taxi Association Front briefs the media on taxi fare increases, shutdown plans: