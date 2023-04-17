A taxi driver has been arrested after he ran over a woman who was crossing a bridge in Bonteheuwel on the Cape Flats.

It is alleged that the taxi was travelling on the wrong side of the road when the woman was killed.

Councillor in the area, Angus Mackenzie, says that there have been several reports of reckless driving in the area.

Mackenzie says, “We have consistently warned and engaged on the reckless driving by taxi drivers in the morning peak with a number of taxis insisting on using Bonteheuwel as a shortcut to various other roads.”

“Our deepest sympathy goes to the family of the deceased and with this arrest, we will track this case to the end to ensure that justice is served. This life should never have been lost,” says Mackenzie.