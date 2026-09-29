Taxi boss Joe Sibanyoni to return to the Madlanga Commission

Taxi boss Joe Sibanyoni is expected to take the stand at the Madlanga Commission in Pretoria on Tuesday morning. Sibanyoni’s name featured prominently during Monday’s proceedings because of his links to taxi industry figure, Oupa “Bafana” Sindane.

WhatsApp messages placed before the commission showed ongoing contact between Sindane and several police officers, some of whom appeared to facilitate access to locations linked to Sibanyoni.

Text messages extracted from Sindane’s cellphone formed part of the evidence before the commission on Monday.

Advocate Chaskalson said the exchanges appeared to show some police officers providing escort services and coordinating movements for Sindane and further facilitating access to locations linked to Sibanyoni.

This Tuesday’s testimony is expected to focus on Sibanyoni’s relationship with Sindane, as well as interactions reflected in the chat records.

The commission is also expected to explore extortion allegations involving Sibanyoni and Sindane that were raised by Dr Tengane Ntuli in relation to the Moloto Road Project.

Video| WhatsApp messages from Oupa ‘Bafana’ Sindane to Joe Sibanyoni laid bare:

