Taxi boss Joe Sibanyoni expected to return to the Madlanga Inquiry

Taxi boss and businessman Joe “Ferrari” Sibanyoni is expected to return to the Madlanga Commission in Pretoria on Monday morning for cross-examination.

Sibanyoni first appeared before the Commission in August, where he denied allegations that he was part of a criminal syndicate known as the “Big Five”.

He also told the Commission that he had survived two assassination attempts and had previously raised concerns about criminal activity in the taxi industry with police.

MADLANGA COMMISSION | In his closing remarks, Joe Sibanyoni reiterates that most taxi violence is carried out using high-calibre firearms. He adds that he survived assassination attempts and denies any involvement in contract killings. pic.twitter.com/Jn2aBzFWhE — SABC News (@SABCNews) August 28, 2026

Sibanyoni’s return to the Commission is expected to see him face questions about allegations linking him to members of an alleged criminal network.

Suspended South African Police Service Sergeant Fannie Nkosi previously implicated Sibanyoni in evidence before the Commission.

His return comes after President Cyril Ramaphosa extended the Commission’s deadline to allow it more time to complete its work.

The Commission’s final report is now expected to be submitted to the President on 25 January 2027.

Related Video | Madlanga Commission | Taxi boss Joe Sibanyoni testifies