Taxi associations want to co-govern with me: MEC Diale-Tlabela

Gauteng Roads and Transport MEC Kedibone Diale-Tlabela says Thursday’s engagement with taxi associations will focus on clarifying the roles of government and the taxi industry, among other matters.

Her remarks come in response to claims by the industry that she is undermining its leadership by engaging directly with operators in the absence of some associations.

Diale-Tlabela says it must be clearly understood that government and the taxi industry do not co-govern and that her engagement with operators is part of her responsibilities as MEC.

She says, “They should not want to co-govern; we are collaborating. On particular issues, government must still continue doing its job and we will continue doing our job. We respect them.”

“When they want to go to their ground, it’s their own business; they must do it. I’m not co-governing with them. They are a business entity, they’re business people and there are issues that I’ve been raising with them, like for instance, the bullying and the harassing of other modes, like e-hailers, that we should be resolving together.”

Diale-Tlabela adds, “I still need them and they still need me. So we need to work together to ensure that we don’t mess our relationship.”

VIDEO | Full interview with Diale-Tlabela:

