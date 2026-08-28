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Taxi associations use “bucket money” to pay hitmen: Sibanyoni

Taxi boss Joe 'Ferrari' Sibanyoni is giving testimony in the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry in Pretoria on August 28, 2026.
  • Taxi boss Joe 'Ferrari' Sibanyoni is giving testimony in the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry in Pretoria on August 28, 2026.
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  • SABC News
Sibahle Motha

Taxi boss Joe “Ferrari” Sibanyoni says members of taxi associations sometimes use what is referred to as “bucket money” to pay hitmen who carry out assassinations.

Sibanyoni is testifying at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry in Pretoria.

He says that the issue of the “bucket money” was contained in the findings of the Shongwe Commission, which was investigating taxi violence in Gauteng.

Sibanyoni says taxi operators either contribute a flat rate in ‘bucket money’ or make other arrangements.

He says, “In some instances, payment takes the form not of money but of being allowed to operate on certain routes, a practice that itself generates further violence. Hiring is done both by individual operators acting alone and by groups.”

Sibanyoni adds: “Some of the money used to pay ‘Inkabi’ is sourced from the pocket money system. Security companies from KwaZulu-Natal have been hired by associations to instil fear at the ranks and openly display high-calibre firearms without permission.”

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