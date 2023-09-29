Sekhing residents outside Taung in North West have expressed relief at the opening of a healthcare centre that will provide much-needed services. They say their village, that lies between the North West and Northern Cape provinces, has been forgotten and basic services are lacking.

Now the 2 600 residents won’t have to travel long distances anymore to access healthcare services.

This is as Deputy President Paul Mashatile officially opened the BA-GA Mothibi healthcare centre, that took over a decade to build.

VIDEO | Sekhing residents welcome the opening of Ba-Ga Mothibi community health centre in North West: