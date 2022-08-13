The Eastern Cape government has set up a task team to deal with infighting in Uncedo Taxi Association that led to the deaths of four people on Wednesday.
The shooting incident took place at the Highway Taxi Rank in Mdantsane near East London. The task team will consist of six members from various fields.
The focus will be on mediation. Transport MEC, Weziwe Tikana-Gxothiwe says the team has been given a timeframe of three months, to complete its work….
“Our findings are that the infighting are among one association which is uncedo association. so we just them to do mediation to make them understand each other, that they need each other. we cannot afford to lose many family members who are fathers to their families. who are supporters in their families that is what government cannot afford.”
Four killed at Eastern Cape taxi association’s office