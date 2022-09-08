The KwaZulu-Natal police have established a task team to investigate the brutal murders of four family members in KwaMsane in the northern parts of the province.

It’s alleged the suspect entered the house and fired several gunshots, killing four people.

The suspect then torched the house before fleeing through a window.

The deceased are a Community Development Worker (CDW) for Ward 16 in the Mtubatuba Local Municipality, her mother and two children aged seven years and three months old.

Police spokesperson Jay Naicker says, “According to a survivor, around midnight a knock was heard on the door and a suspect was spotted with a firearm in his hand. Shortly afterwards the witness heard gunshots being fired in the house. Two women and two children were sleeping in the house. The suspects torched the house before fleeing through the window. The deceased were identified by family members and the motive for the killing is not known at this stage. A dedicated task team consisting of police officers from the District and Province has been assembled to investigate these brutal murders and bring the perpetrators to book.”

MEC for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Sihle Zikalala has called on anyone with information regarding the incident to come forward.

Zikalala says, “The MEC for COGTA in KwaZulu-Natal, honorable Sihle Zikalala has asked law enforcement agencies to put every effort in apprehending the assailants responsible for the gruesome murder of a CDW from ward 16 in Mtubatuba Ms Nokuthula Dlamini together with members of her family. He has sounded a call that these acts must be stopped and calls upon community members to forward any information that may assist the investigations to the police.”

Eastern Cape

Last year, five family members were brutally murdered at Shisane locality outside Tsolo.

Police say the family members were attacked while sleeping by gunmen.

Police Spokesperson, Thembinkosi Kinana says, “According to the information, a family of five people aged between 18 and 82 years of age were sleeping in their home at Shisane locality in Tsolo when unidentified suspects entered their different rooms and shot all of them with firearms.”

VIDEO: Mass murder suspects to appear in Tsolo Magistrate’s Court in Eastern Cape:

