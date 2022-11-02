Residents of Lehurutshe near Zeerust in the North West have told the provincial government that they are being deprived of services, despite years of humble pleas to authorities.

They blockaded the busy N4 road linking South Africa and Botswana, as well as the R49 between Mahikeng and Zeerust, using minibus taxis on Tuesday.

NW Government delegation to meet residents protesting against lack of basic services

On Wednesday, a delegation from the province, led by Premier Bushy Maape, met with the residents at Lehurutshe.

Emotions ran high at a meeting to discuss service delivery backlogs with water topping the list.

One resident says, “Right now there is no water and residents of Welbedacht don’t get water. We can go for months without water in Ntsweletsoku.”

“No more Jojo tanks and no more trucks that transport water around Lehurutshe,” another resident laments.

Roads and electricity, among others, are also a major concern.

“The engines are stolen and I wonder if an ordinary community member like me could steal an engine or really what is happening there,” says a community member.

“There is no water as we speak. Before I leave here all I want to know is when will we get water?” adds another.

Premier Bushy Maape says short and long-term plans have been drafted to address water supply challenges.

“The task team has been established to coordinate the process of responding to the grievances and complaints of the community. We don’t want them to hold meetings. We want them to ensure that there is action on the part of the various departments and the municipality to ensure that people do get water,” says Maape.

Residents have given authorities seven days to address their grievances.