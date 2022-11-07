Key officials in Tanzania’s government are in Bukoba to mourn and pay their last respects to the 19 passengers who died in a plane crash on Sunday morning.

Heavy rains and strong winds sealed the fate of Precision Air Flight ATR 42-500, which crashed into Lake Victoria while attempting to land in stormy weather at Bukoba Airport. The SABC’s Daniel Kijo reports.

The airline attributes the crash to bad weather. Survivors say the pilot attempted to land the plane twice before it crashed into the lake, 100 meters from the runway.

The plane was carrying 39 passengers, including an infant, as well as four crew members. It initially said 26 of the 43 people on board were rescued, but later said 24 survivors were reported by emergency services at the scene.

The last respect mass is being held at the Bukoba airport, where families have been allowed to take the deceased home for burial.

Precision Air Management says it has set up two information centers that are responsible for assisting relatives of the accident victims. The 26 survivors are at the Bukoba regional hospital and are doing well.

President Samia Suluhu Hassan and other high-level government officials have shared their condolences.