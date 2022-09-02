Tanzania started their COSAFA Women’s Championship Group C campaign on a positive note. The defending champions defeated Comoros 3-0 at the Madibaz Stadium in Gqeberha this afternoon. Botswana and Malawi played to a 1-all draw in the other group match.

Malawi broke the deadlock inside ten minutes when Wezzie Mvula scored a powerful header. Malawi wasted a golden opportunity minutes later inside the box when many players failed to finish a decent move.

Malawi kept on piling the pressure but Asimenye Simwaka squandered another glorious opportunity in the 11th minute. Malawi were made to rue their missed opportunities when Gaonyadiwe Ontlametse levelled matters for Botswana in the 13th minute.

Malawi were guilty of missing many chances again with Fazila Chembekezo narrowly missed the target. Simwaka had another chance with a long range effort but missed the target in the 75th minute.

Malawi will play against Tanzania in their second match on Monday. In the earlier match, the reigning champions Tanzania broke the deadlock when Donisia Minja scored in the 13th miunute.

Enekia Lunyamila doubled the lead for the East Africans with a thunderbolt on the stroke of half time.

Lunyamila scored her brace from a tight angle just after the second half for the guest nation.

Tanzania will play against Botswana in their second match on Monday.