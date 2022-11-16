The National Council of Provinces (NCOP) taking Parliament to the people continues in Ugu District in the Port Shepstone area.

On Tuesday, community members shared their frustrations about the lack of water provision in the area.

Water challenges have not only affected households but also affected hospitality businesses in the area.

Some community members told Parliamentarians that they feel neglected by government.

“If you do not follow the constitution nothing works and that is one of partnership, I’m here to say we have solutions, we have plans, please use us. One of the things that is a real problem in this country is pride, greed and politics. The moment you have a solution and you get someone that is proud or greedy or politicians come in the way then the things stop and we want you please open the door for us, let us help you make a success of our community.”

Water and Sanitation Minister Senzo Mchunu responded to the concerns raised by locals, saying government will inject money into efforts to address the waters crisis in the area.

Mchunu did not give a time frame as to when the money would be made available but did promise that the water challenges would be addressed.

“We will come back with money after we have established the team to work on fixing water challenges. I think the money we can get is not below R150 million, it might be more, water is life it should not matter where one resides.”