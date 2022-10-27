The SA Communist Party (SACP) General-Secretary Solly Mapaila has launched a scathing attack on the shifting US stance toward the One-China policy, which recognises Taiwan as part of mainland China.

Bilateral relations between the world’s biggest economy and the world’s largest-growing economy have been particularly at their lowest since the visit to Taipei in August by the House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, triggering a wave of retaliatory military activities by China across the Taiwan Strand.

Since then, the US President Joe Biden has exacerbated the deteriorating bilateral relations by publicly declaring that his administration stands ready to deploy the US military to the area to defend Taiwan in case of perceived Chinese aggression.

Beijing remains aggrieved that Washington is constantly shifting the goalposts in its foreign relations with the world’s most populous nation that is home to 1.4 billion people.

The latest hostile posture is contained in the White House’s approval of arms sales to Taiwan, a development viewed as an indirect declaration of war against China.

Addressing the high-level dialogue marking the 20th national congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) this week – a party that boast some more than 96 million members, Mapaila said: “The emergence of unity in China remains a major threat to the continued dominance (of the US and West), hence the provocation (in the form of) the intention for them to work with Taiwan and to separate Taiwan from China.”

China’s ambassador to SA, Ambassador Chen Xiaodong, hosted the event. Among those who addressed the event was Paul Mashatile, Treasurer-General and acting Secretary-General of the ANC. The government was represented a number of high-profile personalities, including Basic Education Angie Motshekga, DIRCO’s Ambassador-at-large for Asia and BRICS, Anil Sooklal, Social Development minister Lindiwe Zulu and Maite Nkoana-Mashabane, Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities.

Mapaila, who was addressing the gathering via a video link as he in Havana, Cuba, attending a gathering of international communist and workers parties, declared: “Taiwan remains, and will always be an integral part of China.”

Mapaila also bemoaned the decline of multilateralism in geopolitics, saying about the US and its Western allies: “They’ve launched multiple aggression and provocation across the world in other countries, breaking with impunity of international law, arming bandits to destabilise regions that they cannot control and yet they are more impatient with stable countries like China.”

He appealed to the newly-elected leadership of the CPC under the leadership of re-elected General-Secretary Xi Jinping, saying: “We know they are shouldering a heavy load of difficult tasks ahead – with the resurgence of Europe and US belligerent imperialism that is causing wars and untold miseries across the world in pursuit of profits at the detriment human life, and life on earth itself.”

Mapaila concluded to heaping praise on its governance ideology, saying: “China’s Socialist revolution is meeting socio-economic needs of the people. It is a great success that is already reverberating across the world. It makes bourgeoisie ideologies to shiver in acknowledging the great success of a socialist revolution taking place in China and that has so much resonance and support across the world.”

He added: “In capitalist metropolis – whether in New York, Paris, London and others – people sleep under bridges and live in abject poverty, yet they are surrounded by opulence of the rich in those respective countries.”

The CPC’s 20th National Congress was held a fortnight ago under the broad theme: “Holding High the Great Banner of Socialism with Chinese Characteristics.”

Addressing the gathering, Mashatile said: “Over the years, the CPC has occupied special pride of place as a progressive force for good, a defender of global peace and development as well as a proponent of the preservation of a fair, just, and more humane world order.”

Mashatile continued: “Guided by the principles of sincerity, real results, affinity, and good faith coupled with a commitment to the greater good and shared interests, China, under the leadership of the Party, has always endeavored to strengthen solidarity and cooperation with the developing world. It has also acted to safeguard the common interests of the developing world,” he said.

Nkoana-Mashabane also spoke, saying: “As South Africa, we will continue to cultivate relations between our nations through platforms such as BRICS and the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), among several others.”

She added: “The call for inclusive, sustainable and transformative economic and social development between our countries must be accelerated and amplified.”

Addressing gathering, China’s Ambassador Chen said the congress takes place “at a critical time as China embarks on a new journey to build a modern socialist country in all respects and advance toward our second centenary goal”.

A key component of the multi-faceted theme of the Congress was: “China Marches on New Journey and China-South Africa Cooperation taken to New Heights.”

Amb Chen said: “Just as China cannot develop in isolation from the world, the world needs China for its development. China will open its door even wider. A prosperous China will create many more opportunities for the world.”

As China prepares for its next developmental phase, which premised on “socialism with Chinese characteristics”, Amb Chen said: “We must forge with enterprise and fortitude and endeavour to create a better future. We will strive to realize the Chinese dream of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.”

Amb Chen shared China’s Six Musts” that are geared to lead the country as it continues to open up.

These are: (1) the need to put the people first. “The people’s creative practices are the inexhaustible source of our theoretical innovations,” said Amb Chen.

(2) Maintenance of self-confidence and standing on own feet. Amb Chen explained: “China’s issues must dealt with by Chinese people in light of the Chinese context.”

(3) Need to uphold fundamental principles and break new ground. This means, according to Amb Chen: “We should keep pace with the times and adapt to the evolution of practice. We must use new theories to guide new practices.”

(4) Adopt a problem-oriented approach. “We must be more conscious of problems and keep developing new thinking, new approaches, and new ways to effectively resolve problems,” he explained.

(5) Apply systems thinking, meaning: “We should improve our ability to adopt a strategic perspective and apply a historical, dialectical, and systematic approach to thinking,” said Amb Chen, and lastly:

(6) Maintain a global vision. “{We should develop keen insight into the trends of human development and progress and respond to the general concerns of people of all countries,” said Ambassador Chen.

China’s record of eradicating poverty has been hailed across the world. Over the past decade alone, said Amb Chen, “we have won the tough battle against poverty. Close to 100 million poor rural residents and a total of 832 impoverished counties have worked their way out of poverty”.

He continued: “We achieved the poverty-reduction target set out in the UN’s Agenda 2030 ten years ahead of schedule and brought about a historic resolution to the problem of absolute poverty.”

Currently, China is a top trading partner of more than 140 countries and regions. “We rank number in the world in the total trade volume of goods,” he revealed.

He concluded: “The Communist Party of China is dedicated to pursuing happiness for the Chinese people and rejuvenation for the Chinese nation. It is also dedicated to human progress and world harmony.”

“We stand firm in protecting international fairness and justice and we advocate and practice true multilateralism,” said China’s top envoy to SA.