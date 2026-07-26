Search
Close this search box.
sabc-plus-logo

Home

Table Mountain Cableway closed until 9 August

  • The Table Mountain Aerial Cableway
  • Image Credits :
  • Facebook: @Table Mountain Aerial Cableway
SABC News

The Table Mountain Aerial Cableway will be closed for annual maintenance from Monday until Sunday, the 9th of August.

Managing Director Wahida Parkers says hikers and climbers will still be able to use hiking routes on the mountain. She says visitors should also be mindful of weather conditions when planning a hike.

‘For two weeks, our engineering team will undertake extensive inspections testing and maintenance on the cableway’s critical systems,” says Parkers.

She says that whilst this means that the cable cars will be out of service, the work is a vital part of ensuring that Cape Town’s most iconic attraction continues to operate safely and efficiently, in the next period.

RELATED VIDEO | Table Mountain Aerial Cableway: Over 33-million visitors welcomed in 95 years

MOST READ
  1. Trevor Tutu, son of late Arch Desmond Tutu, passes away
  2. Parents of missing Joburg toddler fear he’s been trafficked
  3. Govt’s response to Zuma’s Gupta meeting in India under scrutiny
  4. Former KZN MEC for Human Settlements Dr Ntuthuko Mahlaba passes away
  5. Olivenhoutbosch residents protest against undocumented migrants
  6. Church urges compassion for migrants during repatriation
  7. Family of missing Gallants player Thapelo Dhludhlu receives threats
  8. Ellis Park roars as SA beat England in Nations Championship opener
  9. Iranians mourn Khamenei at Tehran farewell ceremony
  10. Iranians flock to Khamenei’s funeral after wartime death
RELATED STORIES
Preferred Source Follow on Google News