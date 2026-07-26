Table Mountain Cableway closed until 9 August

The Table Mountain Aerial Cableway will be closed for annual maintenance from Monday until Sunday, the 9th of August.

Managing Director Wahida Parkers says hikers and climbers will still be able to use hiking routes on the mountain. She says visitors should also be mindful of weather conditions when planning a hike.

‘For two weeks, our engineering team will undertake extensive inspections testing and maintenance on the cableway’s critical systems,” says Parkers.

She says that whilst this means that the cable cars will be out of service, the work is a vital part of ensuring that Cape Town’s most iconic attraction continues to operate safely and efficiently, in the next period.

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