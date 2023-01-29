The T20 Women’s Cricket World Cup Trophy will conclude its tour of Cape Town at the V&A Waterfront on Sunday.

The trophy arrived in the city this week ahead of the start of the ICC T20 Women’s World Cup on February 10.

Cape Town, Paarl and Gqeberha are the three host cities for the international cricket showpiece.

The first match will take place at the Newlands Cricket Ground.

Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security, JP Smith, says the city will host 12 matches including two semi-finals and the final.

“It is an honour for Cape Town to be chosen as one of the host cities for the T20 Women’s World Cup, the first international women’s cricket tournament to be played on African soil.”

He says, “Cape Town’s inclusion as a host city is a glowing endorsement and confidence in our ability to host successful major international events. Our support for this event is an affirmation of the City’s commitment to enabling women’s sports and getting behind platforms that aim to elevate the women’s game.”

Two days to go for the inaugural ICC Under-19 Women’s T20 World Cup: