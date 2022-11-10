FIFA Rankings : 15

Odds : 80-1

Previous tournaments :

Switzerland have qualified for a fifth World Cup in a row and been regulars since they first competed in 1934, bar one long 20-year absence between 1970 and 1990. They have appeared in 11 previous editions, reaching the quarter-finals 3 times, on debut in 1934, 1938 and 1954, when they were also hosts. More recently they have reached the round of 16 in three of the last four finals, but progressed no further.

How they qualified :

Switzerland went unbeaten through qualifying and topped a group that also contained European champions Italy, who were stunned by North Macedonia in the playoffs. Switzerland were top scorers in their group with15 goals in eight games and only conceded twice in a ruthlessly efficient campaign. They drew both games against Italy and were also held by Northern Ireland, but had the beating of Bulgaria and Lithuania.

Form guide :

Switzerland went unbeaten through qualifying and topped a group that also contained European champions Italy, who were stunned by North Macedonia in the playoffs. Switzerland were top scorers in their group (15 goals in eight games) and only conceded twice in a ruthlessly efficient campaign. They drew both games against Italy and were also held by Northern Ireland, but had the beating of Bulgaria and Lithuania.

It can be a dangerous side to face

Switzerland have dealt blows to heavyweight opponents in the recent past and proven a match for anybody on their day but will fall under the ‘dangerous opponent’ category rather than genuine contenders for the World Cup in Qatar.

They knocked world champions France out of Euro 2020 following a thrilling 3-3 draw and penalty shootout, before falling to Spain via spot-kicks when their quarter-final ended 1-1.

They went unbeaten through World Cup qualifying, pushing European champions Italy into second place and dooming their neighbours to a humiliating failure in their bid to reach Qatar.

They lost to Portugal, Spain and Czech Republic in their first three games of the Nations League but then beat all three in consecutive matches in the reverse fixtures.

They are, in many ways, unpredictable and inconsistent, not necessarily attributes you associate with the Swiss.

It has been a bedding down period for coach Murat Yakin, who took over from popular long-serving tactician Vladimir Petkovic after the Euros. But their style is seemingly enjoyed by the players.

They will be eyeing a place in the round of 16 for the fourth time in five tournaments, having been drawn in Group G with Brazil, Cameroon and Serbia.

There will be a sense of deja vu having faced the South Americans and Europeans in Russia four years ago, where they drew 1-1 with Brazil and beat Serbia 2-1.

They should have the measure of what is a mediocre Cameroon side this time round too.

But their 1-0 loss to Sweden in the round of 16 in Russia was all too familiar and they last made the World Cup quarter-finals when they hosted the tournament in 1954.

Certainly there is the quality in the squad to achieve that in Qatar. Goalkeeper Yann Sommer is one of the best around, and new Manchester City defender Manuel Akanji a dependable anchor at the back.

Midfielders Shaqiri and Granit Xhaka have 214 international caps between them, while up front Breel Embolo can be a real handful with his power, pace and aerial dominance.

Switzerland will certainly not be among the favourites, but no-one will look at them as soft opponents. Quite the opposite in fact, there may not be many who will relish facing them.

Team announced :

Michel Aebischer, Manuel Akanji, Eray Comert, Nico Elvedi, Breel Embolo, Christian Fassnatch, Edmilson Fernandes, Fabian Frei, Remo Freuler, Ardon Jashari, Gregor Kobel, Philipp Kohn, Noah Okafor, Jonas Omlin, Fabian Rieder, Ricardo Rodriguez, Fabian Schar, Haris Seferovic, Xhedran Shaqiri, Yann Sommer, Djibril Sow, Renato Steffen, Ruben Vagras, Silvan Widmer, Grant Xhaka and Denis Zakaria