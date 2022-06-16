Members of Swiss cooperativesupermarket chain Migros have voted by a clear majority touphold the ban on alcohol sales its health-conscious founderadopted when he set up the business in the 1920s.

The alcohol ban was instituted in 1928, three years afterthe chain’s founder Gottlieb Duttweiler began his pioneeringretail work by sending out five trucks with just six basic itemsto sell direct to households from one village to the next.

More than 630,000 members of the cooperative which owns thestores cast votes on whether to upend the tradition at the nowubiquitous outlets and put booze on the shelves, a moveopponents said would betray Duttweiler’s founding philosophy.

“The result is not surprising because all polls pointed to aclear ‘no’. The hurdle for a change in the statutes was very high with a two-thirds majority. Migros democracy won,” UrsulaNold, who chairs the Federation of Migros Cooperatives, said.

Duttweiler, who was concerned about the well-being of hiscustomers, banned both alcohol and tobacco sales from the stores that emerged from his initial truck business. Tobacco was going to remain banned in any event.

Addiction experts said ending the ban would have removed a safe haven for alcoholics to shop.

Duttweiler’s trucks initially sold just coffee, soap, rice,coconut oil, sugar and pasta. In 2021, the group, which also operates outside Switzerland, generated sales of almost 29billion Swiss francs ($29.5 billion).

Duttweiler’s socially conscious principles still guide the business, which sponsors adult education and cultural activities. Stores must cut prices when profits rise too much.

($1 = 0.9832 Swiss francs)(Reporting by Michael Shields Editing by Mark Potter)