Swine Flu confirmed in Western Cape’s Garden Route

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The Western Cape Agriculture Department has called on all pig owners to implement strict measures to protect their livestock from a new outbreak of African Swine Fever. The department says African Swine Fever (ASF) has been confirmed in pigs of small farmers on the outskirts of Groeneweide Park in George in the Western Cape’s Garden Route.

It’s estimated that 45 pigs have died from the disease so far. The department says the area has been placed under quarantine.

Community members have been urged no not to remove any pigs or pig products from the area to prevent the further spread of the disease. This is the fourth ASF outbreak in the Garden Route area since 2022.

VIDEO| Controlling animal diseases in South Africa:



Small pig farms have been placed under quarantine. Western Cape Agriculture Department’s spokesperson, Daniel Johnson, says the virus is specific to pigs and does not affect humans or other species of animals.

He says that pork products are safe for human consumption.

“Pigs slaughtered at abattoirs have undergone meat inspection and the meat is safe for human consumption. The department calls on all pig owners to implement strict biosecurity to protect their livestock from this disease and to call their nearest State Veterinary Office should farmers have any concerns.”

State Veterinarian, Doctor Leana Janse van Rensburg, says good biosecurity measures can prevent the spread of African Swine Fever.

Janse van Rensburg says that there’s no vaccine to prevent pigs from getting the virus.

“The following measures are critical to minimising the spread: All carcasses should be disposed of safely. Pigs should be confined to prevent roaming and potentially picking up and spreading the disease. Hands, shoes, clothing and equipment should be sanitised before and after being in contact with a pig, so people do not spread the virus between animals. Any meat products should be thoroughly cooked before being fed to pigs.”