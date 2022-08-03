The South African Meat Importers and Exporters Association have welcomed a year-long suspension of anti-dumping duties on chicken imports from Brazil, Spain, Poland, Ireland, and Denmark.

The announcement was made earlier this week in the Government Gazette. The association says it could be a big win, especially for cash-strapped South Africans.

The video below discusses the suspension of anti-dumping duties on chicken imports:

South African Meat Importers and Exporters Association CEO, Paul Matthew says the suspension should make an impact on the price of chicken.

He says they will spend the next few weeks unpacking the details of the suspended tariffs to better understand them.

“So what we should see now … we don’t really have a percentage. But we should see a decline in the price of chicken through the retailer. Because what really happened is that when the dumping is applied and whatever that value may be, local producers take that value and add it to their price. Therefore the consumer bears that cost. With the suspension, it means that now the local producer cannot just up their prices as they are doing,” explains Matthew.

The video below is the full interview: