Suspended EMPD Deputy Chief Julius Mkhwanazi arrested again

Suspended Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department Deputy Chief Julius Mkhwanazi and four others have been arrested in connection with the 2022 murder of Emmanuel Mbense.

Mbense was allegedly tortured to death in Brakpan before his body was dumped into a dam.

The arrests follow allegations heard at the Madlanga Commission linking police and private security personnel to his death.

SABC News Senior reporter Chriselda Lewis says this is not the first arrest for Mkhwanazi stemming from testimony at the Madlanga commission.

“There were two arrests first, that were effected by the South African Police Service. Those relate to incidents around the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department. And the two other arrests relate to IPID arrests, the Independent Police Investigative Directorate. That is pertaining to the precious stones matter and now relating to alleged involvement in the killing and the dumping of the body of Emmanuel Mbense. And indeed, those two names that you mentioned, Kersha Lee Stolz, as well as Adrian McKenzie, are accused in the precious stones matter. They’re believed to be amongst those arrested this afternoon who are going to spend the night in jail alongside Julius Mkwanazi,” reports Lewis.