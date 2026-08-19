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Suspended police Sergeant Fannie Nkosi back in court

Suspended police Sergeant Fannie Nkosi appears before the Pretoria North Magistrate's Court.
  • Suspended police Sergeant Fannie Nkosi appears before the Pretoria North Magistrates' Court.
  • Image Credits :
  • Chriselda Lewis
SABC News

Suspended police Sergeant Fannie Nkosi is expected to be back in the Pretoria North Regional Court this Wednesday morning.

Nkosi, who was attached to the police’s Organised Crime Unit, was suspended in March this year.

He was arrested after a SAPS task team searched his home in Pretoria North.

Nkosi is facing charges of theft, fraud and defeating the ends of justice.

Police say they found several firearms, police ammunition, cash and official police dockets at Nkosi’s home.

He faces several charges linked to these items, as well as a separate case in Limpopo, where he is accused of taking marijuana from police custody.

At his previous court appearance, the two cases were formally brought together.

Nkosi remains in custody after his bail application was denied, and the high court later dismissed his appeal against the decision. –Reporting by Sphiwe Mkhize

VIDEO | Proceedings of Nkosi’s last court appearance:

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