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Suspended cop Fannie Nkosi back in court

  • Suspended police Sergeant Fannie Nkosi appears in court, August 19, 2026.
  • Image Credits :
  • Sphiwe Mkhize
Chriselda Lewis

Suspended police Sergeant Fannie Nkosi will return to the Regional Court in Pretoria North this Tuesday morning.

During his court appearance in July, the two cases against Nkosi were consolidated and the matter was postponed for the disclosure of the dockets.

In the first case, Nkosi is charged with defeating the ends of justice, after he allegedly pretended to be a high-ranking police officer from Pretoria and interfered with evidence at the Thohoyandou police station in Limpopo in 2022.

In the second matter, Nkosi faces multiple charges, which include theft, fraud and defeating the ends of justice after a police task team raided his Pretoria North property and allegedly found him in possession of illegal ammunition, firearms, official police dockets and a large sum of money on his property.

VIDEO | Suspended Sgt Fannie Nkosi appears in court:

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