Suspended Chief Magistrate Nair’s corruption case postponed to March

The corruption case of suspended Chief Magistrate, Desmond Nair, has been postponed to the 15th of March.

Nair is facing charges of corruption. He allegedly received kickbacks valued at R200 000 for security upgrades from African Global Operations and its subsidiary Global Technology Systems in September 2016.

The upgrades involved an electric fence, an alarm system, perimeter beams, and a CCTV system at his home in Silverton, Pretoria.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Spokesperson, Sindisiwe Seboka says, “The matter has since been postponed to 15 March for him to consider his options, which could include him taking the IDs’ decision up with the NDPP for review, in a quest to have the charges withdrawn.”