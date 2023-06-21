Suspended African National Congress (ANC) member of the provincial parliament in the Western Cape, Andile Lili, is expected to appear in the Bellville Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

Lili was found guilty on two counts of attending illegal gatherings and inciting members of Ses’khona People’s Movement to commit violence in 2015.

He was leading Ses’khona in the poo protests against sanitation issues in Khayelitsha.

The matter has been postponed on several occasions but has now been set down for three days.

The ANC suspended Lili on Tuesday under the ANC’s step-aside rule in order for the case to run its course.