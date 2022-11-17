Several suspects are expected to appear in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court in Cape Town on Thursday in connection with the kidnapping of an eight-year-old girl.

Police found Abirah Dekhta alive in a shack in Khayelitsha on Monday.

Armed men had allegedly taken the child while she was on her way to school in Rylands, more than a week ago.

Kidnappings

Last week, Civil society organisation, Missing Children South Africa, said the country is experiencing an increase in kidnappings after the lifting of COVID-19 lockdown regulations.

Statistics from the organisation indicate that at least 77% of missing children are found.

Missing Children SA’s National Co-ordinator, Bianca van Aswegen said South Africa is a hub for human trafficking syndicates.

“Kidnappings have increased dramatically over the last few months and it’s of great concern, especially where children are involved and we deal with different types of kidnappings. We have got opportunistic kidnappings, ransom kidnappings, kidnappings for traditional medicine purposes and human trafficking.”

VIDEO: Full interview with Missing Children SA’s National Co-ordinator, Bianca van Aswegen:

Limpopo

A 21-month-old child who had been reported missing in Lebowakgomo in Limpopo was found dead last week.

The decomposed body of Motheo Rashilo was discovered in the bushes at Malatane village.

VIDEO: SABC News reporter, Koketso Motau gives more details.

