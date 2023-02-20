Three suspects are expected to appear in the Bellville Magistrate’s Court in Cape Town in connection with the kidnapping of a lawyer last week.

The lawyer’s wife raised the alarm after he did not return home from work on Friday.

Western Cape police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi says detectives searched the lawyer’s office and noted certain items were missing.

They found a file on the desk containing important information.

He says investigations led them to Klawer on the West Coast.

“Klawer police spotted the vehicle at an address in their policing precinct and entered the house where they rescued the missing person who was traumatized. They then arrested and detained a male and two females on a charge of kidnapping. Once charged, the suspects are expected to make a court appearance in the Bellville Magistrate Court on the mentioned charge,” adds Swartbooi.