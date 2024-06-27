Suspects to appear in Cape Town court for murder of City official

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A 40-year-old man is set to appear in Cape Town Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, alongside an alleged gang boss, in connection with the murder of City of Cape Town official Wendy Kloppers.

Kloppers was gunned down on-site at the Delft Symphony Way housing project in February last year. Another woman on site was shot and wounded.

Murder accused Warren-Lee Dennis handed himself over to the police earlier this week. He faces charges of murder, attempted murder, and the illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Kloppers’ murder is said to be linked to construction mafia in the Western Cape.