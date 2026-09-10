Suspects nabbed in illegal precious metals bust appear in court

Nine suspects arrested for the alleged illegal possession and dealing in precious metals are expected to appear before the Edenvale Magistrate’s Court, east of Johannesburg, on Thursday.

The suspects aged between 20 and 56 were arrested last Friday following an intelligence-driven operation regarding a foreign national allegedly trading in gold dust and nuggets sourced from illegal miners.

The suspects were arrested at a property in Greenstone – East of Johannesburg.

Hawks spokesperson, Thatohatsi Mavimbela, says, “Upon entering the property, officers detained two females and seven males. A thorough search of the premises uncovered approximately 20 kilograms of palladium, 11 kilograms of osmium, and specialised machinery used to process unwrought gold. The total estimated value of the seized minerals and equipment stands at R23 million.”