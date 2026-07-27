Suspect’s medical assessment delays DA candidate Dyokwe murder case

The case against a suspect linked to the murder of a DA candidate councillor Sinovuyo Miranda Dyokwe has been postponed to the 3rd of next month in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court.

The 37-year-old appeared in the court this morning on charges of premeditated murder and extortion.

Dyokwe was gunned down in Du Noon on her way home from a voter registration venue on the 20th of June.

The matter has been remanded for seven days as the suspect needs to be assessed by a doctor while in custody.

This after his lawyer told the court that his client was allegedly assaulted by SAPS members while he was in police custody.

The matter was also postponed for bail information and to view the application brought by the media to be granted permission to record proceedings.

The state did not oppose the postponment.

Police arrest alleged mastermind behind the killing of DA candidate councillor Sinovuyo Dyokwe

Credit: Andile Mbanjwa