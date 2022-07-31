Three suspects arrested in connection with the murder of Collins Chabane Municipality Mayor Moses Maluleke are expected to make their first court appearance in the Malamulele Magistrate’s Court in Limpopo on Monday.

The suspects are aged between 30 and 50. The three were apprehended following intensive police investigations which began following the deadly shooting that claimed the life of 56-year-old Maluleke at Xikundu village on the 21st of July.

Maluleke will be buried on Monday in his home in Limpopo.

More reactions to the killing of Collins Chabane mayor Moses Maluleke and shooting of his son:

Police spokesperson Motlafela Mojapelo says investigations are still continuing.

“Three suspects aged between 30 and 50, who were arrested for allegedly killing the mayor of Collins Chabane Municipality and injuring his son at Shikundu village under Saselemani policing area, are expected to appear in Malamulele Magistrate’s Court on Monday facing charges of murder and attempted murder. The provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo Lieutenant Thembi Hadebe has commended the team for arresting the suspects. Police investigations are continuing.”

Memorial service for Moses Maluleke

The memorial service for the slain mayor of Collins Chabane Municipality in Limpopo will be held at Saselamani stadium outside Malamulele on Monday. Mayor Moses Maluleke was gunned down at his home at Xikundu village more than a week ago.

His 18 year old son was wounded and is recovering in hospital. Maluleke was also an ANC deputy secretary in the Vhembe district. He is the first mayor to be killed in office in the province.

The bereaved Maluleke family spokesperson Humphrey Mugakula has expressed gratitude for the support from members of the public and the government. The deceased mayor Maluleke will be remembered in a memorial service on Monday.

Maluleke will be buried a day later at Xikundu village. ANC members and government officials are expected to attend the memorial service and the final send-off.