More than 80 suspects, who were arrested over the weekend after the brutal gang rape at West Village in Krugersdorp on Gauteng’s West Rand, are expected to appear in the local magistrate’s court on Monday morning.

Police say some of those arrested may be linked to the gang rape of eight young women. The women were part of a production crew shooting a music video. They were working on site when the attack took place on Thursday near the mine dump.

A number of suspects were nabbed following the attack, many of them on allegations of illegal mining, possession of explosives, stolen goods, illegal firearms and ammunition as well as contravention of the Immigration Act.

General Khosi Senthumule who is leading the investigation says, “We have a team that is established within the forensic to help us expedite the DNA. Because remember these are foreign nationals not all of them would be on our data base. So the team is working around the clock. And we believe probably by Friday we can have their DNA. Then we can compare with what was gathered on the scene and we on that note we can do our linkages.”

