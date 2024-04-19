Suspects in Fleurs murder, hijacking expected to apply for bail

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Six men arrested in connection with the hijacking and murder of Kaizer Chiefs defender Luke Fleurs are expected to apply for bail at the Roodepoort Magistrate’s Court.

The case resumes today after it was postponed last week, to allow the accused time to appoint legal representatives and to prepare for a bail application.

Twenty-four-year-old Fleurs was shot and killed at a petrol station in Honeydew, during a hijacking incident in Roodepoort, west of Johannesburg, earlier this month. The assailants made off with his vehicle which was later found stripped.

The suspects were arrested in Slovoville in Soweto on Wednesday last week. They are believed to be part of a syndicate responsible for car hijacking in Gauteng.

The state says it will oppose bail.

