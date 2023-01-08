Five suspects including 2 foreign nationals are expected to appear in the Bloemfontein Magistrate court on Monday in connection with the petrol bombing of Gonyane Primary School, in Bloemfontein, on Friday morning.

The suspects were arrested on Saturday.

Learning material worth more than R 400 000 was burnt in the school hall. The school had just received the new stationery on Thursday.

Police spokesperson, Thabo Covane says police received information from community members about possible suspects residing in Joe Slovo location.

They followed up on the information and recovered some of the stolen stationery in one of the houses in the area.

Three suspects were arrested and led the officers to two stores where they allegedly sold other stationery.

Two store managers who are foreign nationals were also arrested after some of the stationery was recovered from their stores.

