Two suspects have been arrested in Namakgale outside Phalaborwa in Limpopo, for allegedly trying to bribe a community activist to persuade the parents of a 10-year-old girl who was raped, to drop charges against them.

Police Spokesperson, Motlafela Mojapelo says it’s alleged that the child went to the suspects shop to buy airtime, instead of serving her, they locked the door and allegedly took turns raping her.

The suspects have been taken into custody.

Mojapelo says the suspects will appear in court soon.

“The provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo Lieutenant Thembi Hadebe has welcomed the arrest of two suspects aged 30 and 40 for allegedly trying to bribe a community activist to use his influence and persuaded the parents of a 10-year-old child who was raped last month to drop the charges. The suspects will appear in Phalaborwa Magistrate’s Court on Monday,” says Mojapelo.

