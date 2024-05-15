Suspects linked to AKA, Tibz murders denied bail

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Five suspects arrested in the killing of rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes and his friend Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane have been denied bail in the Durban Magistrate’s Court.

The accused are Lindukuhle Mkhwanazi, Lindani Ndimande, Siyanda Myeza, Mziwethemba Gwabeni and Lindokuhle Ndimande.

Forbes and Motsoane were killed outside a popular restaurant in Durban in February last year.

Four of the accused, with the exception of the alleged mastermind Gwabeni, have pending cases.

Handing down judgment, Magistrate Vincent Hlatshwayo said it is in the interest of justice not to grant bail to the accused, saying evidence before the court indicates that they have a case to answer.

“Applicants played a pivotal role in the murder or the commission of this offence – that is the murder of the diseased. According to evidence, applicant 3 has a propensity of committing a series of serious crimes. In the circumstances which is in this court, is that there is a case for the applicants to answer. It is the finding of this court that it will be reckless and irresponsible to allow the applicants on bail,” explains the magistrate.