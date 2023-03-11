Two people have been arrested in connection with the murder of the chairperson of the George branch of the taxi organisation, Uncedo.

Sixty-year-old Welele Mbudede was gunned down at his home in Zone 6 in Thembalethu last week.

A relative was shot in the leg and is currently in hospital.

Western Cape MEC of Police Oversight and Community Safety, Reagen Allen, has welcomed the arrests.

“We now call on the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to prosecute this case effectively. I have already prepared to initiate a watching brief on the case. This should send a strong message to those who attempt to hold communities, commuters and government hostage through violence and extortion, that justice will be pursued,” adds Allen.

The video below is reporting on the shooting incident: