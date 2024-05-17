Suspects arrested for Ditebogo Phalane’s murder to appear in court

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Two suspects arrested in connection with the murder of 5-year-old Ditebogo Phalane are expected to appear before the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on Friday morning.

Ditebogo was shot and killed during a hijacking in Soshanguve in Pretoria last Friday.

The little boy was shot as he ran towards his father who was driving into their home.

He will be laid to rest in Soshanguve today.

Police say the suspects were arrested in different locations in Soshanguve.

Gauteng Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Tommy Mthombeni says officers also recovered the vehicle used in the commission of the crime, unlicensed firearms, and a signal jammer.

“In relation to the two suspects in terms of the ages, I know that one was born in 1987. So, you will just make it out to say what is the number of years. We would like also to thank the community out there. Because we had this breakthrough through the collaboration of teams and the cooperation of the communities,” explains Mthombeni.

The video below is reporting more on the story: