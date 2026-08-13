Suspects arrested and three unlicensed firearms recovered in Pretoria

Four suspects have been arrested and three unlicensed firearms recovered during a police operation in Danville in Pretoria West on Thursday.

The suspects were travelling in a vehicle believed to have been hijacked and used to commit serious and violent crimes.

Gauteng police spokesperson Captain Tintswalo Sibeko says police also recovered ammunition, false registration plates, stained money and cellphones.

Sibeko says the suspects are expected to appear in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

“Police are investigating the possibility that the suspects may be involved in hijackings, kidnappings and armed robberies committed in the Tshwane district. Investigations are continuing to establish their possible involvement in other serious and violent crimes. The suspects are expected to appear before Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on Friday, 14 August 2026.”