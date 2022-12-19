Police say two suspects are expected to appear in court on Monday, after being arrested on Friday in connection with kidnapping incidents on the N4 towards the Lebombo border post in Mpumalanga.

Last week, the police also rescued the 42-year-old truck driver who was kidnapped on Thursday. He is the second truck driver to be kidnapped in the same area in two weeks.

#sapsMP A truck driver (42) who became a victim of #kidnapping has been rescued today, 16/12 in Komatipoort. Two suspects were arrested. NPhttps://t.co/vQshWM2MqM pic.twitter.com/0XGhrY9k8L — SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) December 16, 2022

The provincial police spokesperson Selvy Mohlala says the victims were found in possession of four cellphones, an air gun, two knives, and an undisclosed amount of money.

“According to our reports, the victim was kidnapped by the armed suspects under the railway bridge as he was returning to the truck after he had bought the food. It is said that he was taken at a gunpoint into the bushes and it is further that the suspects demanded a ransom of about R50 000 to be deposited by her employer.”