Search
Close this search box.
sabc-plus-logo

Home

Suspected West gang member killed in Inanda

  • [FILE] Crime scene experts and Anti-Gang Unit (AGU) detectives combing the scene for clues in Neptune Lane.
  • Image Credits :
  • SABC-News_Ocean-View-Crime-Scene_Facebook-SABC-News-Western-Cape
Dries Liebenberg

A suspected member of the notorious West gang has been killed in a shootout with police in Inanda, north of Durban.

Police say the shooting took place on Wednesday night. The man was wanted in connection with cases of murder, attempted murder, kidnapping and robbery.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda says, “Police received information that the suspect they were looking for was at a certain house on Ndimande Road in Newtown C in Inanda. Police operationalised the information and when they arrived, they found five men and when they introduced themselves as police officers, upon requesting the search, the five men fired shots, and during the exchange of gunfire the suspect was shot and fatally wounded.”

“The investigation suggests that the suspect was a feared member of a notorious West gang and he was among the young who was seen firing shot gun in a viral video. No police was injured during the shootout and the case of attempted murder was opened for investigation,” Netshiunda says.

MOST READ
  1. Trevor Tutu, son of late Arch Desmond Tutu, passes away
  2. Parents of missing Joburg toddler fear he’s been trafficked
  3. Govt’s response to Zuma’s Gupta meeting in India under scrutiny
  4. Former KZN MEC for Human Settlements Dr Ntuthuko Mahlaba passes away
  5. Olivenhoutbosch residents protest against undocumented migrants
  6. Church urges compassion for migrants during repatriation
  7. Family of missing Gallants player Thapelo Dhludhlu receives threats
  8. Ellis Park roars as SA beat England in Nations Championship opener
  9. Iranians mourn Khamenei at Tehran farewell ceremony
  10. Iranians flock to Khamenei’s funeral after wartime death
Preferred Source Follow on Google News