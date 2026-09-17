Suspected West gang member killed in Inanda

A suspected member of the notorious West gang has been killed in a shootout with police in Inanda, north of Durban.

Police say the shooting took place on Wednesday night. The man was wanted in connection with cases of murder, attempted murder, kidnapping and robbery.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda says, “Police received information that the suspect they were looking for was at a certain house on Ndimande Road in Newtown C in Inanda. Police operationalised the information and when they arrived, they found five men and when they introduced themselves as police officers, upon requesting the search, the five men fired shots, and during the exchange of gunfire the suspect was shot and fatally wounded.”

“The investigation suggests that the suspect was a feared member of a notorious West gang and he was among the young who was seen firing shot gun in a viral video. No police was injured during the shootout and the case of attempted murder was opened for investigation,” Netshiunda says.