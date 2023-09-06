A suspected robber has been killed in a mob justice incident at Mafefe-Maredi village outside Lebowakgomo in Limpopo.

Police say the other suspected robbers managed to evade the mob. Two vehicles belonging to the group of suspected robbers were also burnt.

Police say the mob tracked down a group of robbers who had allegedly robbed a shop at Ga-Mampa village of undisclosed amount of cash, cigarettes, a TV set and groceries. Police spokesperson Malesela Ledwaba says they are investigating multiple cases, including robbery.

“According to the information, the mob spotted one of the vehicles a Corsa light delivery vehicle and cornered the suspects who abandoned their vehicle and ran to the mountain. One suspect was caught and hacked to death with a sharp object and the vehicle was also set alight. Upon arrival police found that the crowd had already dispersed and the 35-year-old deceased had sustained multiple injuries.”