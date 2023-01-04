One person has been killed and five are recovering in hospital under police guard following a collision in Umbilo Road south of Durban.

It is believed the suspects were involved in a house robbery in the Malvern and Pinetown areas in December.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda says a high-speed chase ensued when the suspects attempted to flee from police.

“The Umbilo Task Team were patrolling along the Fielden Drive in Umbilo when they spotted a vehicle with six occupants. The vehicle was positively identified as one which was reported to have been involved in a house robbery in the Malvern area earlier in the day. With the suspects defying police’s instruction to stop, a high-speed chase ensued. The suspects drove into the oncoming traffic on Umbilo Road and collided head-on with a horse and trailer. The driver of the suspect’s vehicle succumbed to his injuries at the scene and the other five suspects were arrested and taken to hospital for treatment.”

#sapsKZN Umbilo #SAPS Task Team members arrested 5 suspects for house robbery. The suspects, aged between 20 and 27, are in hospital under police guard after their attempts to evade arrest resulted in an accident on Umbilo Road on 03/01. #TrioCrimes MEhttps://t.co/W5A4ofZTFy pic.twitter.com/JQ4x3pkBF0 — SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) January 4, 2023