A suspected rapist has been arrested at Kgobokwane village in Moutse area in Limpopo.

Police spokesperson Malesela Ledwaba says the alleged suspect raped an elderly pensioner and forcefully took an undisclosed amount of money.

Police say the knife-wielding suspect was clad in a balaclava when he broke into the house where an 85-year-old pensioner had slept alone in November this year.

The incident has brought fear amongst the villagers.

Ledwaba says the suspect was arrested after an investigation.

“A 47-year-old man was arrested after allegedly raping an 85-year-old woman at Kgobokwane village in Dennilton policing area. He is expected to appear before Mudutjane Magistrate’s Court in Siyabuswa. During investigations, it emerged that a cellphone believed to be belonging to an intruder was found on the scene and that victims cellphone went missing. The suspect was tracked down and arrested in the same village of Kgobokwane in the early hours of today.”