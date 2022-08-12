Twenty alleged instigators arrested for public violence during the July unrest last year are expected to appear in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

In a statement, Hawks say that the suspects were arrested in parts of KwaZulu-Natal, Gauteng, North West, Free State, Western Cape and the Northern Cape.

The multi-disciplinary team, who worked on the investigation, include the digital forensic investigation team.

It is alleged that the suspects used social media and other platforms to incite public violence.

Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Thandi Mbambo says the investigation continues and that more arrests are imminent.

The suspects will be facing charges that include conspiracy to commit public violence, incitement to public violence and incitement to commit arson.

More than 350 people died and billions of rands of damages were caused in widespread unrest and looting in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal that broke out after former president Jacob Zuma was imprisoned for contempt of the Constitutional Court.

Hawks makes arrests linked to the 2021 July unrest: Godfrey Lebeya: