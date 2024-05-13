Suspected illegal miners to appear in N West court

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A total of 23 undocumented foreign nationals arrested over the weekend in Rustenburg in the North West in connection with illegal mining are expected to appear in the Rustenburg and Brits Magistrate’s Court today.

According to police in the province, one of the suspects was arrested for possession of explosives while the other 22 were arrested for contravention of the Immigration Act.

North West police spokesperson Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone says various items were seized during the operations.

“During the operations, the team that comprised of various units of the South African Police Service (SAPS), South African National Defence Force (SANDF) and Brits Immigration Officials, seized the following items that were found abandoned: 3 supersonic generators, 20 generators, 15 extension cords, 11 jack hammers, 16 hammers, two pressure pumps, 16 phendukas [hand driven cylinder], one phenduka stand, 65 chisels, 2 water pumps, one grinder, 4 grinder blades, 24 spades, 8 pickaxe with handles, 3 knives, 2 gas cylinders, one gas bottle, 28 pieces of steel chains.”

